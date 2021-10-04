Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Samyukta Kisan Morcha asks President Kovind to sack Minister Ajay Mishra

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) today wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding that Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

Eight people were killed in the Sunday violence during a farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers, just when UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was expected to visit the area.

In a letter to the President, the SKM said “Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni should be immediately dismissed from his post, and a case should be filed against him for inciting violence and spreading communal hatred.”

The Union Minister’s son, Ashish Mishra “Monu”, “and his fellow goons should be immediately booked under IPC section 302 (murder) and arrested immediately,” the letter read.

The umbrella body of farmer unions also demanded an investigation of the incident by an SIT under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

The SKM demanded the sacking of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also for his alleged remarks against farmers.

On Sunday, Khattar on camera talked about “tit for tat” during a meeting of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha in Chandigarh and told the gathering to form groups of 500 to 1,000 and be prepared to even go to jail.

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) hit out at the BJP and the Modi government, saying they have “no business to not allow” political leaders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri where violent clashes left four farmers dead.

“The BJP and Modi government have no business to not allow political parties to reach victims of the barbarism inflicted on farmers yesterday. Strongly condemn this draconian throttling of democracy,” CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

“The sacrifice of our brave and determined farmers will not be allowed to go in vain. Our respects to those who have paid with their lives,” he said.