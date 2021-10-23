Lakhimpur Kheri: Punjab govt hands Rs 50 lakh cheques to family of four farmers & 1 journalist

The Punjab government on Friday handed over cheques of Rs 50 lakh each to the victim families of the farmers and a journalist, who were killed in the tragic incident at Lakhimpur Kheri District in Uttar Pradesh on 3 October.

The Punjab agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Randeep Singh Nabha met these aggrieved families at Lucknow and handed over the cheques.

Welcoming the suo-moto action taken by the Supreme Court in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demanding a time-bound probe to ensure justice to the victims, the minister said that the Punjab government has always supported the farmers’ agitation against black farm laws and ever stood by the farming community.

“The Punjab government has already given a government job to one member of each bereaved family of 157 farmers, who died during the ongoing agitation”, added Nabha.