LAHDC chairman, officers review arrangements ahead of Dalai Lama’s Leh visit

In view of Tibetan spiritual and temporal leader Dalai Lama’s proposed visit to Leh in July-August, Chairman, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Tashi Gyalson, along with DC

Leh, Shrikant Suse on Wednesday visited Photang Geyphel-ling (the summer residence of the 14th Dalai Lama in Leh) and reviewed the arrangements.

They also visited the spiritual teaching ground at Jive-Tsal, Choglamsar, to take stock of the arrangements.

The officials were accompanied by ADC Leh, Sonam Chosjor; President Ladakh Budhist Association, Thupstan Chhewang; President LGA, Ven Shatup Chamba; President LBA Youth Wing, Rigzin Dorjey; President LBA Women Wing, CRO Ladakh, Dhondup Tashi; SE PHE Leh, Xen Construction, Xen PDD, Xen PHE, and various other officials.

Gyalson reviewed the existing infrastructure and discussed various measures for the renovation and the additional infrastructure required at the Photang and teaching ground.

He directed Xen Construction Division to expedite installation of the lift at Photang Geyphel-ling for the convenience of the 14th Dalai Lama during his stay in Leh.

He also instructed all the departmental officers to exercise the required up-gradation and renovations required at the entire campus and initiate actions within the given timeframe.