Ladakh UT achieves full functional literacy under ULLAS: LG Mishra

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Dr BD Mishra has declared Ladakh as the administrative unit to achieve ‘full functional literacy’ under the Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society (ULLAS) – ‘Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram’, after having achieved more than 97 per cent literacy.

This milestone reflects Ladakh’s commitment to empowering its citizens through foundational literacy and numeracy, and critical life skills for all.

Dr Mishra informed this in a celebration at Sindhu Sanskritik Kendra (SSK), Leh. The declaration was made in the presence of Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India; Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary; Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, Chairman, LAHDC, Kargil; Sanjeev Khirwar, Principal Secretary, School Education, Ladakh; and more than 500 new literates and volunteers.

The ceremony included the felicitation of neo-literates and volunteer teachers and the launch of the Annual Achievement Report 2023 of the school department.

Addressing the event Dr Mishra motivated the new learners and volunteers to continue on the path of learning throughout their life. He said it is the parent’s responsibility to send their children to school. He also exhorted the students to not only look for jobs but also think of creating jobs. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the NEP 2020, he said that the policy paves the way for the future growth of the country.

The LG felicitated new literates from Leh and Kargil and released the annual report of the school education department, UT Ladakh. He, along with other dignitaries inspected the Science Mobile Lab and exhibition stalls set up by various schools across Ladakh.

He stated that the Sindhu Darshan Festival started by BJP veteran LK Advani almost 28 years ago with a few participants, has now grown manifold and the festival now sees substantial participation from across the country.

Sanjay Kumar congratulated the people of Ladakh on this momentous achievement and assured that the Ministry of Education will extend all possible support to improve the school education system of Ladakh. He reiterated that education has the power to change the world.

As the name ULLAS suggests, it can bring immense joy to new learners, he said. He also highlighted that the entire ULLAS model is based on volunteerism. Volunteers register through the ULLAS Mobile App without any expectation of reward and simply teach the non-literates, which is the true beauty of this programme.

He also mentioned the inspiring stories of perseverance, such as taking exams in snowy conditions, underscore Ladakh’s passion for literacy. This achievement sets the stage for lasting positive change and endless opportunities in Ladakh, Sanjay Kumar added.

ULLAS – ‘Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram’ or New India Literacy Programme (NILP) is a centrally-sponsored scheme implemented from 2022-2027. The scheme aligns with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and aims to empower those adults aged 15 years and above from all backgrounds who could not get due schooling and mainstream them with society to be able to contribute more to the growth story of the country.

The scheme consists of five components – Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Critical Life Skills, Basic Education, Vocational Skills, and Continuing Education. The vision of the ULLAS Scheme is to make Bharat – Jan Jan Saakshar and is based on the spirit of Kartavya Bodh and is being implemented on volunteerism.

The scheme has benefited more than 77 lakh people till now across the country. The ULLAS Mobile App has more than 1.29 crore learners and 35 lakh volunteer teachers.