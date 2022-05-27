Ladakh not punishment posting; says Omar as Delhi IAS officer shifted to cold desert region

“Don’t treat Ladakh as a punishment ground. This time Ladakh needs better IAS because the elected representatives have no real authority to run the UT. For us, a difficult time has already begun”, tweeted Konchak Stanzin, councillor of the far-flung Chushul in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), as the news went viral of IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar being shifted to Ladakh from Delhi after he and his wife landed in a controversy of asking athletes to vacate the track in the stadium for them to walk with their dog. Various pictures also went viral on social media.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday transferred IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga (both of 1994 batch) from Delhi days after the controversy over the Thyagraj Stadium row. Sanjeev has been ordered to report in Ladakh and his wife Rinku has been sent to Arunachal Pradesh.

Why are people calling Ladakh a “punishment posting”? For one it’s a beautiful place with very hospitable people & some stunning places to visit and secondly it’s demoralising for the people there to be given the impression that officers only get sent as a punishment, tweeted former Chief Minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah.

“And I’m sure the same applies to Arunachal, even though I’ve never visited the area”, Omar added.

The athletes and coach had complained they were being forced to finish their training early so that IAS Sanjay Khirwar could bring his dog to the facility for daily evening walks.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the cadre controlling authority of IAS officers, had reportedly written to MHA to initiate appropriate action as it manages the transfer and posting of officers belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.