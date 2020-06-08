Amid the standoff with China, Ladakh MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, toured border areas of eastern Ladakh and promised safety, security and overall development to residents along with Pangong Lake near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where tension is prevailing.

In his three-day tour, the BJP MP visited Thakung and Chartse Posts and examined the actual position at Finger 4 and other posts.

Namgyal also visited the last villages of the area including Phobrang-Yurgo-Lukung, Spangmik, Maan-Merak, Khagtad, Chushul and Shayok at the Galwan Valley side and interacted with the residents and heard their grievances, especially about the ongoing situation.

During his tour, he stayed overnight in Chushul which holds prominence as it was the site of a fierce battle during the 1962 India-China war and also interacted with the village representatives of the region.

During the visit to the border, the MP said: “We don’t want any confrontation with our neighbouring countries and we strongly believe in peace, progress and prosperity.”

“We have a very competent government at the Centre under the leadership of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister who is very patriotic, dynamic and committed for the overall development of a well secured and very strong nation. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we, the countrymen, have full faith that not even an inch of Indian land would be lost,” he added.

On Saturday, 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh held talks with Maj Gen Liu Lin — commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of Chinese People’s Liberation Army — in Moldo in China opposite Chushul in Ladakh sector.

Following the meeting, India’ the Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said that India and China have agreed to “peacefully resolve” the resolve impasse between the two military forces in eastern Ladakh region along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in accordance with various bilateral agreements.

The Foreign Ministry emphasised that military and diplomatic dialogue will continue to resolve the situation between the two countries.

“The two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations,” the MEA said.

It (meeting) took place in a “cordial and positive atmosphere”, the ministry added.

Saturday’s meeting took place after around 12 rounds of talks between local commanders of the two armies and three rounds of discussions at the level of major general-rank officials could not produce any tangible outcome.

The nearly 3,500-km-long LAC is the de-facto border between the two countries.

Indian and Chinese troops have remained engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in several areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, signalling that the standoff could become the biggest military face-off after the Doklam crisis in 2017.

(With inputs from IANS)