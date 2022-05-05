Lack of enthusiasm affects BJP preparation for Delhi bypoll

The lack of enthusiasm among the workers is turning out to be a major challenge for the BJP in the Rajender Nagar Assembly bypoll in the national capital.

The BJP has launched its campaign for the bypoll with a roadshow of party chief J.P. Nadda on April 6 on its foundation day.

The Bypoll for the constituency was necessitated after AAP’s Raghav Chadha resigned from Delhi Assembly after he got elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Last month the BJP appointed its MLA Ajay Mahawar as the Assembly in-charge for the bypolls and also in-charge of the municipal wards falling in the constituency.

Sources said that not a single meeting called by the BJP to discuss preparation has witnessed hundred per cent attendance.

“In the first proper preparatory meeting of booth level workers of the Assembly constituency more than one third workers did turn up. Similarly, in every meeting minimum 20 to 30 per cent workers did not turn up. In the recent seven wings of the party only 80 per cent workers turned up,” a party insider said.

Another party leader said that there are several reasons for this and lack of candidates is one of the main reasons. “As soon as the candidate is announced everything will be in place. In the absence of candidates, workers are showing less interest but will leave no stone unturned after the announcement of a candidate,” he said.

The Delhi BJP leadership claimed that the preparation for the bypoll was in full swing and workers were reaching each and every voter. “We have started a door to door campaign under the leadership of our Assembly in-charge Ajay Mahawar. We are holding a small meeting of five to seven people over tea and explaining to them about our development agenda and vision for Delhi and Rajendra Nagar. We have planned to reach out to each voter thrice before the announcement of the candidate,” Harish Khurana, Delhi BJP spokesperson told IANS.

Khurana also said that the party has prepared a leaflet to highlight the failure of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi with facts.