Labour and Employment Minister launch first ever All India survey on domestic workers

Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav today flagged off the first ever All India Survey on Domestic workers being conducted by Labour Bureau, Chandigarh.

Domestic workers (DWs) constitute a significant portion of total employment in the informal sector. However, there is a dearth of data on the magnitude and prevailing employment conditions of DWs.

Yadav released an instruction manual with a questionnaire for the Survey, which is to cover 37 states and Union Territories and 742 Districts across the length and breadth of the country.

The Minister said that all the All India Surveys and the E-shram portal will be game-changer and set new standards in data-driven policies. The result of the All-India Survey on Domestic Workers is expected within a time span of one year.

Minister of State for Labour Rameshwar Teli said that the survey is a momentous step and congratulated the officials of the Ministry and Labour Bureau.

The All India Survey on Domestic Workers is aimed to estimate the number and proportion of domestic workers at the National and State level, percentage distribution of domestic workers with respect to Live-in/Live-out, formal/ Informal Employment, Migrant/Non-Migrant, their wages and other socio-economic characteristics.

A total of 1,50,000 Households i.e., at the Ultimate Stage (USU) will be covered. The impact of Covid on the wages of the domestic workers will be covered.

The Domestic Worker Survey will collect information on the broad parameters including household characteristics such as household size, Religion, Social Group, Usual Monthly Consumption Expenditure and the nature of the Dwelling unit.

The Survey will collect information on DWs such as their Age of entry, Social Group, Migrant status, Vocational Training/Education, Number of HHs served by DW, activities performed by them, and number of days worked, Duration of work, Type of remuneration and its frequency,

The event was attended by Labour and Employment Secretary Sunil Barthwal. Those present included D P S Negi, Principal Labour & Employment Advisor & Chief Labour Commissioner (Central); I S Negi, Director General, Labour Bureau & senior officers of Ministry of Labour & Employment.