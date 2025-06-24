Labour codes: Five Left parties announce support for nationwide workers’ strike on July 9

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party, and All India Forward Bloc have jointly announced their support for the countrywide general strike scheduled for July 9.

The strike, called by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, aims to protest the implementation of Labour Codes that undermine workers’ democratic rights. The Labour Codes are seen as part of the corporate agenda to curtail workers’ rights, including their ability to organize and take collective action.

In a joint press statement issued on Tuesday, the five Left parties argued that the BJP-led government’s neoliberal policies, particularly the privatization of vital national resources like defence and communications, will have far-reaching consequences for the working class.

“We cannot allow the government to suppress our rights and silence our voices. The general strike on July 9 will be a powerful statement against these anti-worker policies,” said the joint statement signed by the general secretaries of the five Left parties.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an agricultural workers’ organization, has extended its support to the general strike, calling for massive mobilizations on July 9. This solidarity action aims to strengthen the unity of working people against attempts to divide them and spread hatred.

The Left parties have further urged the people to support the general strike and mobilize in large numbers to ensure its success.

The general secretaries of the parties, including MA Baby (CPI(M)), D Raja (CPI), Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI(M-L) Liberation), Manoj Bhattacharya (RSP), and Devarajan (All India Forward Bloc), have called upon their units to actively campaign and mobilize for the strike.

By supporting the general strike, the Left parties aim to protect workers’ rights and challenge the government’s neoliberal agenda, the press note read.