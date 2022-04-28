Labour Bureau Quarterly Survey shows increasing trend in employment in organized sector

The third Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) for October-December, 2021, released by the Labour Bureau, today indicated “an increasing trend” in employment in organized segment, employing 10 or more workers in nine selected sectors.

The Quarterly Survey conducted by the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s Labour Bureau provides frequent updates about employment and related data for both organized and unorganized segments of the nine selected sectors.

The nine selected sectors are Manufacturing, Construction, Trade, Transport, Education, Health, Accommodation & Restaurants, IT/ BPOs and Financial Services.

These nine sectors accounted for about 85 per cent of the total employment in units with 10 or more workers in the 6th Economic Census.

The manufacturing sector is the largest employer accounting for around 39 per cent of the estimated total number of workers followed by Education Sector 22 per cent.

Almost all (99.4 per cent) establishments were registered under different statutes. Overall around 23.55 per cent of units provided on-the-job training to their workers.

Among the nine sectors, 34.87 per cent of units in health sector provided on-the-job training, followed by IT/BPOs at 31.1 per cent.

About 1.85 lakhs vacancies were reported across the nine sectors. As many as 85.3 per cent of the workers were regular workers and 8.9 per cent contract workers.

The manufacturing sector showed the maximum number of workers having 124 lakh workers followed by Education (69.26 lakh), IT/BPOs (34.56 lakh) and Health (32.86 lakh).

The Survey said the four sectors together constitute 83 per cent of the total estimated workers in the nine sectors. It is also interesting to note that IT/BPOs sector is showing an estimate of 34.56 lakh workers although it has only 4650 units at all India level.

“This is happening because the IT/BPOs are mostly engaging a sizable workforce,” the Survey report said.

The least number has been engaged by the Construction sector with only 6.19 lakh workers. Financial Services and Accommodation & Restaurants also engaged very less workforce with 8.85 lakh and 8.11 lakh workers, respectively.

Gender perspective of estimated employment in these nine major sectors is vital to understand the employment dynamics, the report said. The male workers constituted 68.4 per cent of the total workers while the female workers constituted 31.6 per cent of the total estimated workers.