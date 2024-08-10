L-G hands over job letter to wife of bus driver killed in Reasi terror attack

Democracy has taken deep roots in J&K after abrogation of Article 370: L-G
In a statement, Sinha said that enduring peace is gradually returning to Jammu and Kashmir and this achievement belongs to all citizens.
Vijay Kumar, a resident of Reasi, was driver of the bus carrying pilgrims which was attacked by terrorists on 9 June. The driver and eight pilgrims were killed in the attack and 41 other pilgrims were injured.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over the appointment letter, on compassionate ground, to Renu Sharma, wife of Vijay Kumar, who was killed in a terror attack in Reasi in June.
The Lt Governor assured all possible assistance and support from the J&K Administration to the family of the martyred civilian.
Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, and the family members of Vijay Kumar were also present at the Raj Bhawan.
