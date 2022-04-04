Kwatra named as new foreign secretary

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra was today named as the new Foreign Secretary to succeed Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is set to retire at the end of April.

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1988 batch, Kwatra brings to the post a rich experience of more than three decades, having served India in different capacities in various countries.

”The appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Vinay Mohan Kwatra (IFS 1988), Ambassador in Kathmandu, to the post of Foreign Secretary upon the superannuation of Harsh Vardhan Shringla (IFS 1984) on 30.4.2022,” the Department of Personnel and Training said.

Kwatra previously served as India’s Ambassador to France. Since he joined the IFS, he has worked in Geneva, United Nations, South Africa, Uzbekistan, Beijing, and Washington. He has also worked in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). He speaks fluent Hindi, English, and French.

His appointment comes at a time when there is turmoil in India’s immediate neighbourhood with Pakistan engulfed in a political crisis and Sri Lanka in an unprecedented economic crisis. The situation in Afghanistan is a cause of deep concern to the mandarins at the foreign office in New Delhi.

The Russian military offensive in Ukraine is also proving to be a big challenge for Indian diplomacy as New Delhi tries to maintain neutrality over the crisis.