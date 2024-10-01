KTR’s convoy stopped by Congress workers in Hyderabad

Tension prevailed in Musheerabad area of Hyderabad after some Congress workers surrounded the convoy of BRS working president KT Rama Rao and tried to stop him while he was on his way to meet the people evicted due to Musi Riverfront Development project at Golnaka in Amberpet Assembly constituency resulting in a ruckus.

There was a scuffle between the Congress workers who stopped the convoy and shouted slogans of “KTR go back” and BRS supporters.

Rao’s security personnel, his staff members and BRS workers managed to hold the Congress workers, led by Motha Rohith, at bay, allowing his convoy to move ahead. The Congress workers were demanding an apology from Rao after state minister Konda Surekha complained that she was being trolled by social media handles of BRS using her photograph with BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao.

They were also demanding an apology from the BRS working president after Congress workers were ‘attacked’ by BRS cadres when they were protesting in front of BRS headquarters yesterday.

KTR, however, accused the Congress of trying to stop him from interacting with the victims of Musi Riverfront Development project. He wrote on ‘X,’ “You cannot keep me from standing with my people. No bulldozer will silence the voiceless. I am and I will remain here, by their side. Your goons cannot crush my spirit or stop me from challenging your rule of tyranny, the goondaraj. The thugs attacking my vehicle only strengthen my resolve. I will not waiver.”

Later while addressing the victims of Musi project, he called upon the people to resist against the project which he labelled as a scam. “Keep wheelbarrows and brooms in front of your houses and draw inspiration from Chakali Ilamma (leader of Telangana Rebellion) and Rani Rudrama Devi. If you stand united we will support you and fight legally even if it costs Rs 10 crore,” said the former urban development minister.

Meanwhile, BRS leader T Harish Rao asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, if this is his so-called “Mohabbat ka dukan?” and demanded action against the Congress workers who had stopped the convoy of KT Rama Rao.