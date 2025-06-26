KTR slams BJP’s Union ministers for overlooking Hyderabad Metro Phase II

Former Telangana minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the two BJP ministers in the Union Cabinet and the eight BJP MPs after the NDA government once ignored the proposal for Phase IIA of the Hyderabad Metro.

There has been quite a bit of resentment after the Union Cabinet recently approved the second phase of Pune Metro while the detailed project report submitted for the second phase of Hyderabad Metro evoked no response.

Hitting out at the Telangana BJP, Rao took to his ‘X’ handle to accuse the Union government of ignoring Hyderabad while Union ministers and MPs remained silent on the issue of the city’s development. Rao wrote, “Two ministers in the Union government, eight BJP MPs from Telangana. What are they doing and who are they working for? Bullet trains of 2 lakhs crores to Gujarat, not even a Metro project for Hyderabad in Telangana?”

Although the BRS leader referred to the bullet train project in Gujarat, there have been discussions on social media about Pune getting approval from the NDA government for the second phase of the Metro while the proposal for the second phase of Metro was gathering dust.

Netizens pointed to a tweet by BJP MP, Konda Viswesahwar Reddy, recently, where he mentioned that the regional ring road project worth over Rs 20,000 crores was being prioritised over the Hyderabad Metro Phase II. Both the BRS government and the Congress government in Telangana have actively sought funds for Phase II of the Metro project in the city.

Several representations for Hyderabad Metro Phase II were submitted to the Prime Minister and Union ministers. The Phase IIA of the Metro Corridor covers almost 76.4 kilometers, while Phase IIB will cover more than 86 kilometers, connecting the city with its suburbs. Phase IIB is particularly crucial for the residents of the suburbs in the northern part of the city.

The NDA government fast-tracked the Pune Metro Phase II, though the DPR for Hyderabad Metro Phase II was submitted earlier, complained netizens who pointed out that more than 8 lakh commuters would benefit from the project, while that of Pune would be far less.