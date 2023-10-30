KTR accuses ‘Congress goons’ of stabbing BRS MP Prabhakar Reddy, seeks ‘serious action’ from EC

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday accused the “Congress goons” of attacking BRS MP Prabhakar Reddy, who was stabbed during an election rally in Siddipet. KTR alleged that the “desperate Congress” has now resorted to physical violence.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the son of Telangana CM KCR said, “I strongly condemn the murder attempt on BRS MP Sri Prabhakar Reddy Garu by Congress Goons. Desperate Congress now resorting to physical elimination attempts of our leaders in Telangana.”

He further took a dig at state Congress chief Revanth Reddy, calling him “a third rate criminal” and called upon Election Commission of India to take action.

“This was of course to be expected with a 3rd rate Criminal being made the TPCC president. Violence has no place in democratic society and I hope the Election Commission of India will take serious action in this regard,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Reddy, who has been fielded by BRS from Dubbak assembly seat, was stabbed by a 38-year-old man, during an election rally in Siddipet. The accused reportedly disguised as his supporter and came close to him seeking a meeting. On getting the chance, he took out a knife and stabbed him.

Following the attack, the BRS MP was rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable. A video shared on social media showed the MP being taken to the hospital in a car. He was later shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

According to reports, Telangana Finance Minister and senior party leader T Harish Rao visited the injured Medak MP in the hospital.