K’taka MLA Janardhana Reddy joins BJP ahead of LS polls

Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) MLA G Janardhana Reddy on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and state party chief BY Vijayendra. Reddy merged his party with the saffron outfit ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

“Today I joined BJP by merging my party with BJP. I am so happy I’ve come back to my home to support Modi for the 3rd time. I joined the party without any conditions. I don’t need any positions,” Janardhana Reddy said.

Welcoming Reddy into the BJP fold, Yeddyurappa said, “This is a very good decision by Reddy. This will strengthen our party. Will win all 28 seats. His wife and friends have joined BJP, and it’s a boost for us. I welcome them wholeheartedly.”

Advertisement

Reddy had quit the BJP and floated his own party KRPP before last year’s Karnataka assembly elections. He won the elections from Gangawati.

Reddy is seen as a close associate of Yeddyurappa and served as a minister in his cabinet before being arrested in an alleged mining scam.