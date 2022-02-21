K’taka Minister blames Cong for Hindu activist’s murder

Karnataka BJP Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, K.S. Eshwarappa on Monday while reacting to the murder of a Hindu activist in Shivamogga district, said that it was an act carried out by some goons belonging to a particular community and the statements by the Congress have encouraged the attacks.

“We will not allow this ‘goondagiri’ in the state,” he said.

Miscreants hacked Harsha, a 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist, to death on Sunday night in Shivamogga. Prohibitory orders have been clamped for two days in the district following incidents of stone pelting and burning of vehicles. The city has been turned into a police fortress. The police department is on high alert throughout the state.

Eshwarappa said: “… goondas can’t have such courage. I have spoken to the Home Minister Araga Jnanedra on the issue. These goondas are encouraged by Congress state President D.K. Shivakumar’s statement on the hijab row alleging that 60 lakh saffron shawls have been sponsored by the BJP leaders and his statement on removing the national flag and hoisting of saffron flag.

“The responsibility of the family of the murdered youth is the responsibility of the organisation. The youth was a good man and honest person. I am travelling to Shivamogga to meet his family.”

B.K. Hariprasad, the leader of the Opposition in Council, condemned Eshwarappa’s statement. “His statement will spoil the peace in the society,” he said.

D.K. Shivakumar stated that proper investigation has to be conducted on the murder and culprits, whoever it may be, should not escape from the clutches of law. They should not be protected, he said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that there are four to five persons behind the murder and it has to be confirmed yet. “In this case, a clear cut message would be given to miscreants who think that they can get away after indulging in such an act. Befitting answer would be given to such an attitude,” he said.

Priyank Kharge, a former minister dubbed it as the failure of the Chief Minister and Home Minister. “What was intelligence doing all these days? Hijab row is raging in Shivamogga, flag row also took place here, what is intelligence doing?” he questioned.