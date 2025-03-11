K’taka govt to decentralise governance of Bengaluru through multiple corporations

The Karnataka Assembly has passed the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024, which aims to decentralize governance of Bengaluru city by forming multiple corporations amidst opposition walk outs.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, who piloted the Bill said the legislation will help give a new shape to the growing city. Earlier the Bill was introduced in July last year but was referred to a Joint Legislature Committee as demanded by the opposition, and said we are not trying to break up the city but are trying to strengthen it, he said.

“Bengaluru in the current form is difficult to govern, even the Opposition members admit it. The city has grown way beyond the boundaries set up by its founder Kempe Gowda and it can’t be reversed. The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024 will address all the challenges,” he said during the debate on the Bill.

“We are not trying to break Bengaluru, but we are trying to strengthen it instead. We are trying to uphold the reputation of the city. Bengaluru is a global city which attracts people from all over the world,” he said.

Earlier Bengaluru district was divided into three districts. Udupi was carved out of Dakshina Kannada. Gadag and Haveri districts were formed. The BBMP is being divided with the intention of improving governance. Some are of the opinion that grants may become an issue with this decentralisation. As per the 75th Amendment, we can’t transfer the local body funds to something else. The Bill also provides for the government helping financially weaker local bodies, the deputy chief minister said.

“We are trying to give a new direction to Bengaluru. We intend to make Bengaluru a global city with this new law. It is a sacred Bill. With the city growing rapidly, it is difficult for one commissioner and one chief engineer to run the city. Keeping in mind the future needs, we are forming 7 corporations. We have brought in some changes with respect to planning of the city.

“The Bill gives sufficient power to the MLAs. It provides for Ward Committees. MLAs and MPs would be members of the corporations, CM is the president and district in charge ministers are vice presidents,” Shivakumar said.

“The Greater Bengaluru Authority includes the CEOs, commissioners and MDs of police, BWSSB, BMTC, BMRTC, disaster management authority, Fire department, traffic police, slum development board, BESCOM, BMLTA, BDA among others. All of them have been given responsibilities,” he said.

“The Bill provides for formulation of up to 7 corporations in Bengaluru city. A decision on the number of corporations would be taken in consultation with the MLAs. Each corporation must have at least 10 lakh population and have revenue collection of at least Rs 300 crore.

All corporations will be named after Bengaluru with second names indicating specific regions. The Bill ensures that assembly constituencies are not divided between corporations. The tenure of the corporation has been fixed at 5 years. Each corporation will have about 100 to 150 members. The tenure of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor has been increased to two and a half years,” Shivakumar said.