K’taka CM assures justice to women in Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the alleged sex scandal case involving Janata Dal (Secular) leader and NDA’s Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna has deeply disturbed the nation and his government is committed to providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

The statement of the Chief Minister comes in the wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s letter to him over the alleged horrific sexual violence unleashed by Revanna on hundreds of women.

Siddaramaiah in a post on ‘X’ wrote, “The recent case involving Prajwal Revanna has deeply disturbed the nation. Upholding justice for the victims is crucial for maintaining faith in our legal system. Rahul Gandhi has written a letter, emphasizing support for the victims. We are committed to providing all necessary assistance to ensure a fair process.”

In his two-page letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Friday, Gandhi said, “I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to you regarding the horrific sexual violence unleashed by the sitting Member of Parliament from Hassan (Karnataka). Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted and filmed hundreds of women over several years. Many who looked up to him as a brother and son were brutalized in the most violent manner and robbed of their dignity. The rape of our mothers and sisters warrants the strictest possible punishment.”

“I am deeply shocked to learn that as far back as December 2023, our Home Minister Amit Shah was informed by G Devaraje Gowda about Prajwal Revanna’s antecedents, especially his history of sexual violence and the presence of videos filmed by the perpetrator. What is even more shocking is that despite these gruesome allegations being brought to the notice of the senior most BJP leadership, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) campaigned and canvassed for a mass rapist,” he said.

Alleging that the Central government willfully allowed him to flee India to derail any meaningful investigation, the Congress leader said, “The deeply perverse nature of these crimes and the absolute impunity enjoyed by Prajwal Revanna with the blessings of the Prime Minister and Home Minister deserves the strongest condemnation.”

Stating the Congress party has a moral duty to fight for justice for the mothers and sisters, he said, “I understand that the Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the grave allegations, and a request has been made to the Prime Minister to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport and get him extradited to India at the earliest.”

“I request you to kindly extend all possible support to the victims. They deserve our compassion and solidarity as they fight their battle for justice. We have a collective duty to ensure that all parties responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to book,” Gandhi added.