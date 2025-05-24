KT Rama Rao responds to Kavitha’s leaked letter, downplays internal rift in BRS

Breaking his silence on the leaked letter written by Kalvakuntla Kavitha to her father and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), the party’s working president, KT Rama Rao (KTR), on Friday admitted that there were covert elements in every political party.

However, he downplayed both the content of the letter and Kavitha’s explosive remark that KCR is “surrounded by evil forces.”

The leaked letter has exposed sibling rivalry and the power struggle within the BRS, providing fodder for BJP and Congress leaders to attack the party leadership.

Admitting the presence of covert individuals within the organization, KTR said these elements would eventually be exposed.

He emphasized that the BRS was a people-centric and democratic party. “Any party worker has the right to express their opinions and suggestions to the party president — be it through verbal communication, letters, phone calls, or direct meetings,” he said, adding that some matters are best discussed internally through party forums.

KTR, however, avoided addressing Kavitha’s pointed statement made upon her return from the US, where she said cryptically, “KCR is my God, but he is surrounded by some demons.”

When asked to clarify whom she referred to as “evil forces,” KTR sidestepped the question, stating that the only demon plaguing Telangana was Revanth Reddy, and the BRS was working to eliminate his influence. Throughout the press conference, KTR conspicuously avoided mentioning Kavitha by name and played down the controversy, calling it “not a big deal.”

Kavitha’s criticism — especially her accusation that the BRS has gone soft on the BJP — has struck a nerve. During the Lok Sabha elections, even former ally Asaduddin Owaisi accused the BRS of tacitly supporting BJP candidates to undermine the Congress.

Kavitha also pointed to the party’s decision to abstain from the MLC elections, which she implied benefited the BJP. Her remarks questioned not only party decisions but also KTR’s leadership, who was positioned as KCR’s political heir after BRS’s second consecutive Assembly win.

Meanwhile, both the BJP and Congress seized the opportunity to criticize the BRS. Congress spokesperson Sama Rammohan Reddy alleged that KTR, along with senior leaders and family members T Harish Rao and J Santosh, were the “evil forces” Kavitha referenced.

The BJP, on the other hand, accused the ruling party of orchestrating the leak, with Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar calling it an “OTT drama” staged for political gain by the Congress.

