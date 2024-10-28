KSU urges halt on Shillong High-Speed Rail project

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Meghalaya’s leading student organization, has voiced strong opposition to the proposed High-Speed Luxury Rail Network (HSLRN) connecting Shillong, expressing fears it could lead to an influx of illegal immigrants.

KSU General Secretary Donald V Thabah has urged the Meghalaya government and the Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum (MTDF) to reconsider the plan, emphasizing the need for protective mechanisms to safeguard indigenous rights.

In a statement, Thabah outlined the union’s position, stressing the importance of enhancing critical areas like education, healthcare, recruitment transparency, anti-drug measures, and road infrastructure.

The KSU believes that rail connectivity from Byrnihat to Shillong should be paused until robust legal protections, such as the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), are implemented to prevent unchecked immigration.

Thabah highlighted the need for March 25, 1971, to be set as the cut-off date for recognizing permanent residents, aligning with existing policies on local residency.

Countering claims that ILP laws may deter economic growth, Thabah pointed out that states with ILP systems, including Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, have higher per-capita income levels than Meghalaya.

He reaffirmed that while KSU is open to development, any advancement must come with protective frameworks to address concerns over demographic shifts.