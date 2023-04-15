KPCC chief meets archbishop to counter to BJP’s Christian outreach

As part of Congress’s strategy to counter the BJP’s Christian outreach programmes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due next year and the positive response from some members of the clergy to such moves, KPCC president K Sudhakaran visited Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplani at Thalassery Bishop House, in Thalassery on Saturday evening.

Speaking to media persons after visiting Archbishop Joseph Pamplani, Sudhakaran said the Christians in Kerala have stood with the Congress at every stage and he is not worried about the BJP’s move. Sudhakaran said that the discussion with the Archbishop was encouraging and he was satisfied with the meeting.

It may be noted here that the Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplani had recently observed that Christians would vote for the BJ if the rubber prices were raised to Rs 300 per kg.

Sudhakaran will also meet other Church leaders like Cardinal Mar George Alencherry and Thamarassery Archbishop Mar Remijius Paul Inchananiyil next week.

Other Congress leaders like VD Satheesan and KC Venugopal are also likely to join the outreach programme in the coming days.

The Political Affairs Committee of the Congress is likely to discuss the BJP’s attempts to come closer to the Churches through its Christian outreach programmes. A section in the Congress is of the view that the state leadership had viewed the BJP’s attempt to reach out to the Christian community in the state lightly.

As part of the BJP’s push for Christian outreach in Kerala, party leaders visited various Christian religious leaders on Easter day. BJP national vice-president AP Abdullahkutty and former state president PK Krishnadas visited Thalassery Bishop Joseph Pamplani in the morning. Bishop Joseph Pamplani’s statement that the BJP will get an MP from Kerala by ensuring the price of rubber at Rs 300 has got a lot of public attention recently

Union Minister of State V Muralidharan visited the Latin Catholic Archdiocese headquarters here and exchanged Easter wishes to the Archbishop Mar George Netto. BJP state president K. Surendran on Saturday visited the Thamarassery Archbishop Mar Remijius Paul Inchananiyil.

BJP state general secretary AN Radhakrishnan had participated in the Malayattoor Church festival on Good Friday day and had even climbed the Malayatoor hill to reach the shrine. Prime Minister Modi had participated in the Easter celebrations at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi.