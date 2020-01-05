JK Lon Hospital’s head of pediatric department has been removed following deaths of over 100 infants since December last year, an official said on Sunday.

Amritlal Bairava, head of the pediatric department would be replaced by Jagjit Singh, a senior medical professional from Kota Medical College said.

As per the reports, 110 infants died till now since December last year.

“The broken window panes have been replaced with polycarbonate sheet which is unbreakable. We are renovating a room which will be converted into a 9-bed newborn intensive care unit (NICU),” Suresh Dulara, the hospital superintendent said.

Dulara also told that the Speaker of Lok Sabha and MP from Kota has arranged Rs 40 lakh via CSR.

JK Lon Hospital has been in news due to the reports of tragic deaths of infants which numbered 963 in 2019 and 100 alone in the month of December.

In an attempt to defend its government on the case, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had claimed that the deaths are less as compared to those in the BJP rule.

However, his deputy, Sachin Pilot took a dig at his own government and said response to this could have been more sensitive and compassionate.

Read: ‘It serves no purpose to blame previous government’s misdeeds’, says Sachin Pilot on Kota infant deaths

Several life-saving equipments were reportedly found dysfunctional in the hospital leading to the fatality.