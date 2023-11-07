Kota Riverfront Restoration – a shining example of urban riverfront revitalisation

The Chambal Riverfront Restoration Project in Kota, Rajasthan, is a prime example of urban riverfront revitalisation. The project has transformed a neglected stretch of the Chambal River into a beautiful and vibrant tourist attraction spot in Rajasthan’s education hub Kota. Inaugurated on September 13 by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, Kota Riverfront is India’s first heritage riverfront that boasts the world’s tallest Nandi statue and grandiose Ghats.

The project includes a walkway, cycling track, children’s park, food court, water sports complex, and museum. The riverfront has become a popular destination for locals as well as tourists from across the country and the world. It has also helped in boosting Kota’s economy, created new jobs and attracted new businesses.

The project has received wide-spread praise for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government for its cultural, financial and social benefits. It was developed at a cost of Rs 1200 crores generated by local resources by Rajasthan Minister and local MLA Shanti Dhariwal.

The Chambal riverfront project has some 26 Ghats, each 26 representing a unique architectural style of India. One of them is the Rajputana Ghat – it showcases the art and culture of nine regions of Rajasthan, including Shekhawati, Dhundhar, Marwar, Wagad, Mewar, Ahirwal, Mevat, Gorwar, and Hadauti.

Another one, the Literary Ghat houses statues of renowned authors and a library with hundreds of books. The Ghanti Ghat has the world’s largest bell, which can be heard from as far as 10 km.

Additionally, the face mask of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at Jawahar Ghat, the Nataraja statue at Nandi Ghat, and a 225-foot-tall marble sculpture of Chambal Mata are the other attractions of the project.

A journey to revive India’s lifeline – it’s rivers

India’s rivers are equated with Goddesses and they have been the lifelines for its people, providing sustenance, transportation and livelihood. However, pollution, encroachment, and unsustainable practices over the last few decades have reduced many of them to a stream or a polluted ‘naala’ and in some cases just a barren land.

In recent years, a wave of riverfront restoration projects has emerged across India, aiming to revive these vital ecosystems and reconnect communities with their rivers. Besides Kota Riverfront Restoration, there are a few other similar projects that have sought to revitalise the urban riverfronts.

Sabarmati Riverfront Revival: A Symbol of Environmental Stewardship The Sabarmati Riverfront Redevelopment Project in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has become a symbol of India’s environmental stewardship. The project, initiated in 2005, has reclaimed over 13 kilometers of the Sabarmati River, transforming it from a polluted waterway into a thriving urban oasis. The riverfront now features a network of parks, gardens, and walkways, providing a much-needed green space for Ahmedabad’s residents.

Narmada Riverfront Development: A Beacon of Cultural Heritage The Narmada Riverfront Development Project in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, showcases India’s rich cultural heritage. The project, which covers a 10-kilometer stretch of the Narmada River, has been designed to preserve the river’s sacred status while enhancing its recreational and economic potential. The riverfront now features temples, ghats, and cultural centers, reflecting the deep-rooted connection between the river and the people.

Apart from the above mentioned projects, several riverfront restoration initiatives have been taken across the country over the last few years. Varanasi’s Assi Ghat Revitalization Project, aims to restore the historic ghats along the Ganges River, while in Hyderabad, the Musi Riverfront Development Project seeks to transform the Musi River into a vibrant urban corridor. These restoration efforts are not merely about beautifying cities, they mean to restore India’s rivers and the legacy of our nation.