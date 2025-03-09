Koshyari devoted his entire life to service of nation: Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday praised former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said he devoted his entire life to the service of the nation, tirelessly working to uplift the lives of the impoverished and marginalised.

The Speaker said this while releasing the book, ‘Parvat Shiromani Bhagat Singh Koshyari’ by Madan Mohan Sati, in presence of Koshyari and other dignitaries at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts here.

Calling Koshyari as an ‘extraordinary personality’ who is leading an ordinary simple life by example, Birla said his struggles, life and contributions to the nation and the society were inspiration not only for the present generation but also for the future generations,

The Speaker highlighted that throughout his life, Koshyari placed the nation above everything, a principle that remained unwavering. Koshyari had served as Governor of Maharashtra and Goa.

Recalling his time with Koshyari in Parliament, Birla fondly remembered that, as both parliamentarian and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee, he had demonstrated an unparalleled dedication to serving the institution with the highest commitment.

He also mentioned the deep conviction Koshyari held regarding the development of the hills, the preservation of forests, and the safeguarding of natural resources.

The Speaker further said whether serving as chief minister or Governor or Parliamentarian, Koshyari displayed neither arrogance nor an attachment to power.

He said Koshyari is the very embodiment of service, dedication, integrity, and spirituality.