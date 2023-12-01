Kollam child abduction: Three held from Tamil Nadu

Five days after a six-year-old girl was kidnapped for ransom from Oyoor in Kerala’s Kollam, three suspects including two women and a man were taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police from Puliyara near Shenkottai in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

It has been reported that the three people in police custody are Chathannur native Padmakumar, his wife and daughter. The police team led by the Kollam City Police Commissioner also seized two vehicles from the accused.

The police suspect a financial dispute between the accused and Reji, the father of the abducted girl, Abigail Sara, is the reason behind the abduction. However, the interrogation is in progress, and they will be brought to Kottarakara soon.

Abigail Sara Reji, a six-year-old girl hailing from Oyoor, was kidnapped by an unidentified gang on Monday at 4.30 pm. The girl was abducted while she was going to tuition class along with her eight- year- old brother.

The kidnappers, suspected to be four in number including a woman, came in a white car and had abducted the girl. When her eight-year-old brother tried to stop the abductors, they pushed him aside and whisked away the girl in the car.

Three hours after the girl went missing,the mother of the child received a call from an unknown number demanding a ransom of Rs five lakh. Then the kidnappers raised the ransom Rs 10 lakh.

The girl was found abandoned near an Asramam ground in Kollam on Tuesday around 1.30 pm.

The child was reportedly dropped there by the gang. It was local residents who had seen the girl in the ashram maidan in an abandoned state. They informed this to the police and following this, Kollam East police reached the spot and took custody of the girl.