Six more people were arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with the Jadavpur University student death case, taking the total number of arrests in the case to nine, police said.

Multiple teams of Kolkata Police conducted operations overnight during which four people were arrested, an official said.

The arrested accused were identified as Md. Arif, a 3rd year student of Civil engineering at Jadavpur University. Md. Asif Azmal- 4th year student of electrical engineering, and Ankan Sardar, a 3rd year student of Civil engineering at Jadavpur University.

Simultaneously, raids were organised by Kolkata Police at different places in Purbo Medinipur and South 24 Parganas last night to nab three more accused, they said.

These arrested persons were identified as Asit Sardar, a former student of Jadavpur University, Saptak Kamilya, another ex-student of the university and Suman Naskar, also a former student at the varsity.

All three ex-students fled Kolkata after the incident, the police added.

Moreover, the sleuths said all six arrested persons were produced in court on Wednesday, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Dean of Students and Registrar of Jadavpur University have been asked to meet the Joint CP Crime at Lalbazar at 3 pm on Wednesday, the officer added.

A first-year student of Jadavpur University, Swarnodip Kundu, died on August 10 after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university’s hostel on the night of August 9.

Earlier, the police arrested an individual identified as Deepsekhar Dutta (19), a second-year Economics student at the university and a resident of Bankura district.

The second arrested accused was identified as Manotosh Ghosh (20), a second-year student of Sociology and a resident of Hooghly.

The third arrested accused, Sourav Chowdhury, also an ex-student of the university, was produced before a city court on August 12 and remanded in police custody till August 22.

Kundu, a first-year student in the Bengali Department, hailed from Nadia district. The teen was taken to the nearby KPC Hospital in Jadavpur on the night of the alleged fall itself, by classmates.

“The student died on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment,” an officer said earlier.