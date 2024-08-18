Kolkata Police summons TMC’s RS MP for alleged misinformation on trainee doctor’s rape-murder

The Kolkata Police has reportedly summoned senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy for allegedly spreading ‘misinformation’ regarding the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The summons came hours after Roy made a public demand for custodial interrogation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner (CP), raising concerns about the handling of the investigation.

Roy had also claimed that a sniffer dog team was only sent to the crime scene three days after the incident. “CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story. Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, Why sniffer dog used after 3 days. 100s of such questions. Make them speak,” Sukhendu Sekhar Roy stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

However, TMC spokesperson and Roy’s colleague Kunal Ghosh differed with Roy and strongly opposed his demand for the CP’s interrogation.

“I also demand justice in RGKar case…But strongly oppose this demand regarding CP. After got information He has tried his best. Personally, CP was doing his job and investigation was in a positive focus. This kind of post is unfortunate, that too from my senior leader,” Ghosh asserted.

Meanwhile, the CBI has started conducting the psychological test of Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the case.

The test is being conducted by a team of five experts from CBI’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested on August 9 for the brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor.