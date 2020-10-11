A special task force (STF) of Kolkata Police have busted a sex racket at the heart of the city in a special operation launched on Sunday. Thr rackets were being managed in the guise of spas.

Visiting two such locations, the STF has arrested a total of 16 persons, including a Tollywood actor. Reportedly, the actor – believed to be famous for his roles in Bengali daily soaps – had visited the spa as a customer.

According to reports in Bengali media, a number of young girls have also been rescued. The STF has informed that they had prior information of the spa centres running the racket, reported Bengali media portal The Wall.

The two spas fall in areas under Taltala Police Station and Tollygunj Police Station. The operation to bust the racket was launched late on Saturday night and was done jointly by the Kolkata Police STF and the Detective Department.

The police started the operation at the spa in Rashbehari Avenue before moving their attention to the the second location in Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road.

The tolly actor was arrested from the first one. Alongside him, a total of 11 persons were arrested from there, including the owner, manager, assistant manager and a few customers. 8 young girls were rescued from the spa in Rashbehari Avenue.

From the second location, the police arrested five, including two customers. Five girls were rescued from there as well. The detained individuals have been booked under various sections.

The operation to find more such disguised rackets that are likely to continue as the Kolkata Police plans to bring an end to this menace. That such an abhorrent crime can occur so effortlessly at the heart of the city has shocked Kolkata Police beyond belief.