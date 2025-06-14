KMC flexes to declare which houses marked for demolition

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation would put flex displaying the demolition order on buildings that are to face the hammer but have a stay order.

According to mayor Firhad Hakim, in many situations, demolition orders are passed against a building but it cannot be razed following court orders. “However, a misconception is spread that KMC or the ruling party has been corrupted and hence the demolition is halted,” said the mayor.

To prevent such rumours, the civic body has decided to put up flexes displaying demolition order and case number in a manner that it could be visible prominently to people.

Speaking on the sidelines of the weekly Talk to Mayor programme, Mr Hakim also informed that use of fire for cooking under flyovers and bridges was damaging the health of these structures. As reiterated by the mayor, the fire near the flyovers and bridges expands the metallic rods used in the structures and adversely affects its longevity as is the case with Durgapur Bridge. The civic body has therefore decided to evict the dwellers living under flyovers and bridges and rehabilitate them to the urban shelters for the homeless.