‘Kiska Saath, Kiska Vikas’: Rahul Gandhi blames govt for fertilizer crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday blamed the government for the fertilizer crisis, attributing it to the country’s dependence on China for specialty fertilizers.

“India is an agriculture-driven country and farmers are the backbone of our economy. But today, this backbone is bending due to foreign dependence,” Gandhi, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, stated in a post on his WhatsApp channel.

He pointed out that India imports around 80 per cent of its specialty fertilizers from China and the recent halt in supply has raised concerns about the impact on farmers. “This is not the first time, farmers are already struggling with the shortage of essential fertilizers like urea and DAP,” he added.

Expressing concern over the plight of farmers who are suffering due to the crisis, Gandhi said: “Farmers are questioning, ‘kiska saath, kiska vikas?’ They are bearing the brunt of the crisis, suffering losses due to crop damage and financial strain.”

Criticizing the government for its failure to tackle the crisis and its inability to promote domestic production, Gandhi asked: “When domestic production needed to be boosted, they didn’t make any policy or plan. What will happen to the farmers now?”

Gandhi’s remarks came at a time when farmers are struggling to access essential fertilizers, and the government’s response has been inadequate. The Opposition leader’s comments highlight the need for the government to take immediate action to address the crisis and support farmers.