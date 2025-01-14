Kinnar Akhara performs Amrit Snan, praying for welfare of society

On the auspicious occasion of the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025, the Kinnar Akhara, led by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, became a major highlight on Tuesday.

In the afternoon, the Akahara members took the holy dip at Sangam Nose, praying for the welfare and progress of society while celebrating Makar Sankranti.

Members of the Kinnar Akhara made their way to the Sangam, chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ with fervour. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar walked at the centre, sheltered under an umbrella, accompanied by other Mahamandaleshwars of the Akhara.

During this procession, the sadhus of the Kinnar Akhara showcased their traditional weapons. Brandishing swords and chanting slogans, they marked the beginning of the Amrit Snan with great enthusiasm.

Ramya Narayan Giri, a member of the Kinnar Akhara, shared that on the occasion of the Amrit Snan, every member prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and welfare of the nation. He emphasised that the Mahakumbh is not just a religious gathering but also a platform to convey positive messages to society.

The members of Kinnar Akhara captivated everyone with an impressive display of their traditional rituals and martial skills. They flaunted swords and other weapons, showcasing their strength and rich traditions, filling the atmosphere with energy and devotion. The Kinnar Akhara’s event at Mahakumbh 2025 stood out as a unique and powerful highlight, emphasising that the uplift and welfare of all societal segments are central to Indian culture.