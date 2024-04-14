Killer of Sarabjit Singh gunned down in Pakistan’s Lahore

One of the accused in the brutal killing of Indian national Sarabjit Singh in Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013 was gunned down by two unidentified assailants in Lahore’s Islampura area, Pakistani media reported on Sunday.

According to the reports, Aamir Sarfaraz alias Tamba was shot at by two bike-borne assailants at his residence in Lahore’s Islampura. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

Tamba was among the key accused in the killing of Sarabjit Singh. However, he was acquitted by a Pakistani court after all the witnesses turned hostile.

Tamba, along with other inmates had attacked Sarabjit Singh with bricks and rod. He later died in the hospital on May 2, 2013.

Singh, who was the resident of Bhikhiwind in Punjab, had mistakenly crossed over to Pakistan and was later sentenced to death over his alleged role in a 1990 bomb blast in the country’s Punjab province.

Meanwhile, Tamba’s family has claimed that he had been receiving threats for some time. According to the family, two unidentified motorcyclists entered the house and opened fire on him.

Police sources said that Sarfaraz was shot twice in the chest and twice in the legs. The law enforcement agencies have taken the body into custody and launched an investigation, Samaa TV reported.