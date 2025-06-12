Kids without values become Sonam, says MP Minister Kailash vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, while lamenting that Sonam Raghuvanshi has brought shame to Indore, said children whose parents do not inculcate values in them, turn out to be like Sonam.

Addressing a public gathering during a foundation laying event of development works in his assembly constituency of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Vijayvargiya said he feels ashamed when people ask him about the Sonam-Raja Raghuvanshi case.

“It is very good to make kids literate and educated. But it is equally important to inculcate good values too in them. Children without values become Sonam,” Vijayvargiya stated.

“This girl has brought shame upon Indore. I feel ashamed when people ask me about this case,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, sources said that Sonam and her reported lover and co-accused Raj Kushwaha came close to each other as he allegedly helped Sonam earn money through hawala transactions.

Sources said that the Indore Crime Branch Police have found certain information that point to the involvement of Sonam and Raj Kushwaha in hawala transactions. The police have found three different bank accounts linked to the registered mobile number of Sonam.

Sonam has been arrested for the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, along with Raj Kushwaha and three contract killers.