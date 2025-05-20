KIBG reflect transformative power of sports, new chapter added: PM Modi

Highlighting the ‘transformative force’ of sports and how the Khelo India Beach Games were a watershed moment in the sporting history of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Beach Games promise to make waves in India’s sporting calendar.

The inaugural KIBG is currently underway in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

PM Modi said the choice of Diu as the venue of the KIBG was “fitting”. “An amalgamation of sun, sand and water, they enhance the physical challenge and at the same time, celebrate our coastal heritage,” said PM Modi, adding: “As waves lash the shores and athletes compete. India will script a new sporting chapter.”

The Khelo India Beach Games have brought together more than 1,350 athletes from over 30 states and Union Territories. On May 24, when the Games are scheduled to end, athletes would have competed in six medal sports – soccer, volleyball, sepaktakraw, kabaddi, pencaksilat and open water swimming. Mallakhamb and tug-of-war are the two non-medal (demonstration) disciplines. Monday morning started with beach soccer games.

“In a nation as diverse as ours, sports have always held a unique power that unites cultures, regions and languages. The vibrant energy of sports goes beyond entertainment and has become a transformative force, symbolising national pride and aspirations of our youth. It is in this context that the Khelo India Beach Games hold a greater significance,” said PM Modi.

Sense of inclusivity for tug-of-war athletes

Included as a demonstration sport in the inaugural edition along with Mallakhamb, the tug-of-war athletes hope that the Khelo India Beach Games will lift the status of the ancient Indian sport by several notches.

The Kerala tug-of-war team consists largely of students from Calicut University and they have been champions at both the All India University Games and the national tug-of-war championships.

Kerala coach Irshad expressed optimism that the challenges they’ve faced so far may start to ease following this major event in Diu. While practicing with his team on Ghoghla Beach, Irshad said, “We are extremely happy that tug-of-war has been included in the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games. Until now, our sport and our athletes haven’t received the recognition they deserve. But its inclusion in KIBG 2025 has given us new hope.”

In Kerala, Irshad explained, tug-of-war is typically played on three different types of surfaces: indoors on concrete floors, on grass, and on beach sand. The Kerala team is well-trained on all three, which is one reason they are considered a strong side in the sport.

“We play on all three types of surfaces. Though we prefer indoor play because it offers no extra support, we also play barefoot on grass and sand, which has helped us develop a strong grip on the ground. We’ve been consistently performing well indoors, and recently our girls won the national championship.

“In addition, this year we were champions in both the men’s and women’s categories at the All India University Games. Kerala also emerged as champions in both categories in the Beach Games held in Diu last year,” Irshad said.

The men’s and women’s categories in the Khelo India Beach Games feature eight teams each. Every team comprises eight players. In team formations, the tallest athletes are positioned at the front, while the strongest and most well-built athletes are placed at the back. The game has no time limit; a team must pull the opposing team by four meters to win.

In knockout rounds, this is done three times, and the team that wins two out of three contests wins the match. In league rounds, there are only two pulls, and if both teams win once, the match is drawn and each team receives one point.

Irshad also pointed out that among non-coastal states, Punjab pose a strong challenge and is one of the favourites to win at the Khelo India Beach Games here. “Punjab is a very strong team. One reason is that they train in muddy soil, which gives them an edge when they come to places like this. Also, Punjabi players tend to be physically very strong. We expect a tough competition from them,” said Irshad.

Irshad is hopeful that the Khelo India Beach Games, modelled after other initiatives like the Khelo India Youth Games, University Games, Khelo India Para Games and Khelo India Winter Games, will give tug of war a new identity and help teams overcome financial struggles.

He added, “We are confident that this initiative by the Indian government will help solve many of our issues. We’ve been provided with good food and accommodation here, but we had to cover our travel expenses on our own, which was quite costly. We hope that after these Games, we won’t have to struggle financially anymore and we’ll be able to focus completely on our sport.”