Khurda road division signs MoU with Axis Bank: Acct-holder Rly employees to benefit

Khurda Road division has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Axis Bank to extend multiple benefits to the Railway employees, having accounts in Axis Bank, under the Railway Service Package.

The Railway service package is specially designed for the railway employees with various salient features, which will benefit the employees and their families to a great extent.

Advertisement

The MoU was signed between R N A Parida, senior Divisional Personnel Officer, Khurda Road, and Biplabi Patnaik, Circle Head, Axis Bank, Odisha, in the presence of Subhrajyoti Mondal, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (infra), Khurda Road.

Advertisement

Under the Railway Service Package (RSP), employees will be able to transact their accounts at all branches of Axis Bank, anywhere in the country. The employees will get Insurance facilities up to Rs 100 Lakh, covering all on-duty/off-duty deaths, and insurance facilities for permanent and partial disability in case of personal accidents. It also covers insurance of Rs 10 Lakhs, up to 60 years of age, for natural deaths.

With this MoU, the employees can get various educational benefits provided by Axis Bank for the study issues of their children. RupaY Debit Card, Burgundy World Debit Card & Priority Platinum Debit Card will be issued to all employees free of cost.

The other features of the MoU include free unlimited transactions at all banks, Free online NEFT/RTGS transactions, zero opening deposit, and no average monthly balance requirement, enhanced daily withdrawal and shopping limits, Internet banking, mobile banking, pay to pension, SMS banking, and loan facility.