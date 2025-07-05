Khemka murder: Tejashwi Yadav accuses Bihar Govt of protecting criminals

The shocking murder of prominent businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna cast a shadow over the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) National Council meeting held in the city on Saturday, with Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav launching a fierce attack on the Double-Engine NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He said that Gopal Khemka’s murder has sent shockwaves throughout Bihar and alleged that the brazen killing demonstrates complete breakdown of law and order in Bihar and suggests that criminals enjoy government protection.

Launching a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, he accused the chief minister of turning the state into a haven for criminals and pushing it into a state of lawlessness.

He said that Bihar is experiencing a continuous rise in crime, with daily incidents of murder, robbery, and other violent acts. Women and young girls are particularly vulnerable, facing frequent rapes without recourse to justice.

The RJD leader also targeted a section of the media for siding with the government.

He said: “We publish bulletins to highlight these ongoing issues. Sadly, the media often avoids reporting the truth. A major section of the media chooses not to report these events. If the media reported truthfully and newspapers printed the facts, the Bihar government’s corruption and promotion of crime would be revealed, exposing the regime that’s forcing ordinary citizens to live in fear.”

He asserted that the same media used to make a mountain out of a molehill during Lalu Yadav’s regime.

Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who secured his 13th term as national president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, thanked supporters for their continued trust, promising to deliver.

With Bihar elections on the horizon, he stressed the importance of unity to ensure Tejashwi’s victory and the formation of a new government.

He criticised the NDA government, stating that Bihar’s unemployment problem is longstanding, and the government has been inactive for the past two decades.

He claimed credit for establishing factories in Bihar, contrasting it with the NDA’s alleged inaction. He questioned Narendra Modi’s current campaigning, suggesting it wouldn’t be necessary if the NDA had effectively governed.