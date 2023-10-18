Kheda Flogging Victims Decline Compensation Offer

Five Muslim men, who were subjected to public flogging by the police in Gujarat’s Kheda district in October last year, have declined compensation offered by the four accused policemen.

This stance was communicated to the high court. The accused officers were allegedly involved in publicly flogging three Muslim men in Kheda after they were arrested on October 4 the previous year. The arrests were made in connection with allegations of stone-pelting at a garba event during the Navaratri festival in Undhela village, located in Kheda district.

The victims, namely Jahirmiya Malek, Maksudabanu Malek, Sahadmiya Malek, Sakilmiya Malek, and Shahidraja Malek, had been dragged out into the public eye. They were tied to a pole and subjected to physical abuse by the police, all while a crowd looked on.

Advertisement

At a recent hearing, the accused officers, including Inspector AV Parmar, sub-inspector DB Kumavat, constable Rajubhai Rameshbhai Dabhi, and head constable Kanaksinh Laxmansinh, implored the High Court not to impose penalties on them. Instead, they suggested being directed to provide compensation to the complainants.

The accused officers, who are facing contempt charges, presented their case to a bench comprising Justices AS Supehia and Gita Gopi. They argued that striking individuals on their buttocks should not be categorized as custodial torture. This assertion came as they faced scrutiny for their actions.

Initially, the victims had approached the high court with a plea for the punishment of 13 police officers for their alleged contempt and non-compliance with Supreme Court guidelines pertaining to arrests and detention. After an inquiry conducted by a Nadiad magistrate, four officers—A V Parmar, D B Kumavat, Laxmansinh Kanaksinh Dabhi, and Rajubhai Dabhi—were identified and subsequently charged under the Contempt of Courts Act.