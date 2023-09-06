Khattar warns of misleading propaganda from Oppn in election year

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Wednesday that the Opposition parties may disseminate deceptive propaganda in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state next year.

Speaking at Jan Samvad Programme at Dhana Kalan village in Hisar, the CM said people should remain vigilant against such deceptive propaganda disseminated by Opposition parties.

Citing an affidavit filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in court, Khattar said it revealed an expenditure of Rs 1,100 crore will solely be done on advertising within a year. This, the CM said, is a clear attempt to mislead the public through deceptive tactics. People need to be cautious from such misleading information.

He said on the court’s directive, Haryana is providing an additional 250 cusecs of Yamuna water to Delhi. He, however, said the funds are not being given to Haryana by the Delhi government, despite court orders mandating payment for this additional supply of water.

Khattar also refuted claims made by the Delhi government about Haryana’s role in environmental pollution and stressed that Haryana has adopted effective measures to manage stubble without resorting to burning.

Regarding government expenditure, the CM said Rs 45 crore had been incurred to enhance the aesthetics of the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence, with individual curtains costing a staggering Rs 12 lakh each. He also recounted an incident involving a former leader who held power in Haryana. During their regime, if they happened to enjoy the tea at a particular hotel, it wasn’t uncommon for them to request the hotel’s keys. Likewise, there was a prevailing practice of accepting lavish gifts during that era.

Speaking about the Congress party, Khattar said within the organization, from its prominent leaders to the grassroots workers, there appeared to be a constant internal conflict. He said during the Congress tenure, all common job positions were auctioned, but now, the youth are securing jobs based on merit. The state government has successfully introduced transparency measures, effectively curbing corruption in the process.