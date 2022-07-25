Khattar warns illegal miners of severe action

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday, warned of strict action against illegal miners.

Speaking to reporters after the launch of ‘Smart E-Beat’ system at the office of the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, the CM said monitoring is being done on the mining potential areas in the Nuh district and strictest action is being taken against the persons involved in illegal mining activities.

He appealed to the media and the general public to cooperate in apprehending those involved in illegal mining. A deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh who was mowed down by a dumper driver during a raid on Aravali hills in Nuh to check illegal mining.

Earlier, Khattar flagged off 119 motorcycle riders of the police linked with the ‘Smart E-Beat’ system. He said under Smart Policing Initiative, the E-beat system has been started in Gurugram and with this now the entire police system has also been digitized.

The CM said this is an app-based system and the attendance of motorcycle rider policemen posted on the beat will also be tracked on this app and their monitoring can also be done easily.

Till now the policemen deputed on the beat used to manually mark their attendance and hence their monitoring could not be done. However, now with the introduction of this GIS-based system, the real time monitoring of the policemen deputed on beats will be done more effectively, as this system will share real-time information about their location that can be easily monitored, Khattar said.

The CM said this new system would cover all the 33 police station areas located in the urban area of Gurugram. In these, 119 motorcycle riders will be deployed and each motorcycle rider will have two policemen. Hence, a total of 714 policemen will do the duty in three shifts a day.

Gurugram Police has identified 2056 sensitive locations or points in the city, which mainly include ATMs, petrol pumps, residences of senior citizens, schools, colleges, religious places, crime-affected areas, Khattar said.

He said that in future, this system will be integrated with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), so that apart from Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), the rider can also reach for help as soon as any call is received on phone number-112.