Khasi Students’ Union issues ultimatum over inner line permit system

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Wednesday issued a stern ultimatum to both central and state governments, threatening to unilaterally implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya if official action remains stalled.

KSU President Lambokstarwell Marngar expressed frustration over the central government’s inaction on a 2019 resolution passed by the state legislature, which called for the ILP to regulate the entry of non-indigenous individuals.

The demand for ILP, which gained traction following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019, has intensified as the KSU accuses both governments of disregarding the concerns of Meghalaya’s indigenous population.

The union has also criticized the state government for failing to implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) of 2016, a key tool in addressing illegal immigration concerns.

Taking matters into their own hands, the KSU recently set up an unofficial ILP checkpoint along National Highway 6 in Ri-Bhoi district, inspecting vehicles for suspected illegal immigrants.

Although authorities quickly dismantled the structure, the move highlighted the KSU’s determination to push for immediate action on the ILP issue.

The ILP system, which currently operates in several northeastern states, serves as a regulatory framework to protect indigenous populations by controlling the movement of outsiders into these regions.

The KSU has vowed to continue its protests until the government takes definitive steps toward its implementation.