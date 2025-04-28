Kharge targets Modi for skipping all-party meet on Pahalgam attack

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday deplored Prime Minister Narendra Modi for skipping the all-party meeting convened to discuss the situation in the country in the aftermath of the terror strike at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a meeting at the Ramleela Maidan here as part of the grand old party’s “Save the Constitution Campaign”, Kharge said, “I was in Bengaluru on the eventful day, from there I suggested convening urgently, the all party meeting.

“We, in the party, also called an emergency meeting of the CWC where we had formally urged the government for the all party meeting. We have also conveyed to the government our solidarity and support to the steps – actions to be taken by Prime Minister Modi in this phase of the crisis.”

The government had convened all party meetings, however, the Prime Minister did not come. Instead of sitting with us at the meeting, he had chosen to deliver an election speech in Bihar, he said.

“I say, this was shameful, he should have come to attend the meeting, since Bihar was very far away from Delhi for him. He talks a lot, makes big claims about 56-inch etc, but just for the sake of saying (lip service).

He should have sat with all party leaders, shared with us his approach, the planning and the role or help he expected from all of us… he should have listened to us”.

On our behalf, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi even visited Srinagar to meet local people (victims too) there.

“You could not bring Independence, could not make sacrifices for the country (Independence). The Congress had fought for freedom, made sacrifices for it. You (just) have assumed power today to rule it. You are here to run because of the Constitution written by Baba Sahib Bhimrao Ambedkar,” Kharge added.

It is this constitution that enabled you – a common man like a son of a tea seller the Prime Minister of India, a son of mill worker (Kharge himself) the LoP, and the Congress President.

This signifies the ongoing campaign of saving the Constitution being spearheaded by the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, Kharge observed.

“Hence, the nation (Desh) comes first (in priority) then comes the party and other issues of priority. We all are needed to act united, plan jointly for the country (the cause of the nation).

If, nation is strong and safe then we are well all the ways, then only you rule it and we do our task, the LoP Rajya Sabha quipped adding “We all need to unite for the cause of the nation, specially, when our national pride is under attack (by terrorists).

The Congress Chief said ” This, I also want to say to RSS people also, you have been dancing (thriving) in every town, building properties of crores of rupees, getting vast plots of lands, how ..? Where is all this coming – happening ?”

Contrary to this, when our party Congress was organising a function in Chhattisgarh, the officials-sleuths were rushing up to raid our leaders/ functionaries in that state. As the party was holding its convention in Ahmedabad, our leadership including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were charged sheeted in the National Herald case.

As and when the Congress set to make headway, they (Modi Government) resort to suppressive tactics. However, we, the Congress, would not and could not be tamed down.

We are the followers of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi who made sacrifices for the nation, but could be tamed down.

We would not let down the nation, we would not give up on our efforts for strengthening democracy and our struggle to save the Constitution and constitutional institutions from being weakened.

The Congress president also referred to some instances of law and order in Rajasthan and “atrocities or insult to Dalits” including one instance of “re-consecration” of Ram Mandir in Alwar after entry for obeisance by LoP Rajasthan Tika Ram Jully.

Kharge said “Even Dalits could not be suppressed and tamed down”.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC incharge of Rajasthan Congress Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, AICC General Secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, party state president Govind Singh Dotasara, LoP Jully and former Union Minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh also spoke.