Kharge slams govt over suspension of MPs in Parliament

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the BJP-led government over suspension of MPs in Parliament and said all democratic norms were thrown into the “dustbin by an autocratic” government.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi government attacking Parliament and Democracy. All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi government by suspending 47 MPs.”

Noting that the INDIA alliance have two simple and genuine demands, he said,

“The Union Home Minister should make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the inexcusable breach in the Parliament security. A detailed discussion should be held on the same.”

Attacking Modi and Amit Shah, he said, “The PM can give an interview to a newspaper; Home Minister can give interviews to TV channels. But, they have zero accountability left to the Parliament – which represents the people of India.”

“With an Opposition-less Parliament, the Modi government can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate,” said Kharge, who is also the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

It may be mentioned that the INDIA parties are demanding that Home make a statement in both Houses over the recent security breach in Parliament.