Kharge slams BJP govt over unemployment

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday slammed the BJP-led government over the issue of unemployment and said due to the “anti-youth” policies of the ruling dispensation there is a “dearth” of jobs in the country.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in a post on X wrote, “Due to anti-youth policies of Modi government there is a dearth of jobs in the country.Our youth are roaming in lakhs to get a handful of jobs.”

Talking about Bihar, he said, “Constable recruitment is going on in Bihar, in which 18 lakh candidates have applied for only 21,000 vacant posts.”

Mentioning Uttar Pardesh, the Congress chief said, “6.30 lakh youth have also applied for the recruitment of 60,000 constables in Uttar Pradesh. The paper of this exam has been leaked once.”

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Modi ji got a report prepared using wrong methodology and made false claims of providing employment to crores of people.”

“To create a fake narrative from the data of KLEMS, the Modi government instead of taking the help of Census, took help of different population data sets for different years, due to which the Worker Population Ratio was wrong. Moreover, rural and urban population growth was assumed to be the same, leading to overestimation,” he said.

In apparent reference to upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, Kharge said, “The disheartened unemployed youth of India have now understood these false tactics of the Modi government. BJP will definitely learn a lesson from this in the upcoming state elections.”

Earlier, the Congress chief said the issue of unemployment has been the biggest curse under the ruling dispensation.

“No amount of whitewashing by the Modi government can change the truth that lakhs of job aspirants have to daily struggle on the road with very few jobs. BJP’s Jumla of two crore jobs per year signifies shameless betrayal to every Indian,” he said.

Notably, the Congress and other parties of the INDIA bloc have been critical of the government for allegedly failing to address the unemployment issue.