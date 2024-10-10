Kharge reviews Haryana election results

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reviewed the outcome of the Haryana Assembly elections.

The meeting came a day after a delegation of the Congress including senior party leaders KC Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, and Bhupinder Singh Hooda met the Election Commission (EC) and alleged manipulation in EVMs in Haryana.

Notably, the Congress rejected the outcome of the Haryana Assembly elections and called it a victory of “manipulation” by the ruling BJP.

Talking to reporters about the meeting, Congress national Treasurer Ajay Maken said, “Today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party’s general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal and others reviewed the Haryana election results.”

“Everyone knows that the results of the Haryana elections were unexpected. There was a huge difference between the exit polls and the results. We have discussed various factors related to the election results on which we will take further action,” the senior Congress leader said.

The Congress delegation after its meeting with the EC on Wednesday said, “We have informed the EC that we have received around 20 complaints. Of these, we received seven complaints in writing from seven Assembly constituencies. These complaints are related to the 99 per cent battery of EVM during the counting day.”

“Maken ji and Abhishek Manu Singhvi ji (who joined virtually) have demanded that those machines be sealed. We will provide some more complaints to the EC in the next 48 hours,” they said.

They said the poll panel has assured the delegation that it will look into the matter and give written information to them about all the complaints Assembly wise.

The BJP retained power in Haryana by sweeping the Assembly elections. The party won 48 seats out of the 90 Assembly constituencies. The Opposition Congress which was eyeing to return to power, won 37 seats.