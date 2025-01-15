Kharge rejects L&T chairman’s 90-hour work week proposal

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday rejected Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman S N Subrahmanyan’s suggestion of a 90-hour work week.

He recalled how former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Dalit icon B R Ambedkar had advocated that workers should not be made to work for more than eight hours in a day.

Advertisement

Speaking during the inauguration of the Congress’ new headquarters here, Kharge lauded the work done by L&T Construction in constructing the new party headquarters, but simultaneously rejected Subrahmanyan’s work week proposal.

Advertisement

His remarks come after Subrahmanyan’s assertions of even working on Sundays to counteract spending excessive time at home. The comments have reignited the work-life balance debate.

The controversial comments parallel earlier suggestions from Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy advocating for a 70-hour work week, sparking significant online backlash.