Kharge, Rahul meet Screening Committee members of 4 poll bound States/UT

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with the members of the Screening Committee of poll bound Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting convened by Kharge at the party headquarters here, came days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

“An important meeting of the Congress Screening Committee was held in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party’s Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal,” the Congress wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

On Friday last, the poll panel announced that Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases with the first phase voting on 18 September, second phase on 25 September and third phase on 1st October, while in Haryana in a single phase on 1st October.

The counting of votes in J&K and Haryana will take place on 4th October.

Notably, in December last, the Supreme Court had ordered the Commission to hold Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by 30th September, 2024, while pronouncing the judgement in the cases concerning the abrogation of Article 370.

This is the first Assembly elections in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The term of the existing Legislative Assemblies in Maharashtra and Jharkhand will end on 26th November and 5th January, 2025 respectively.