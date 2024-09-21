Kharge questions BJP’s peace narrative in JK

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s narrative of peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday asked why a surge in terror incidents has taken place in the peaceful Jammu region.

Talking to media-persons here, Kharge said the BJP leadership should tell “why terrorism has revived in areas that were declared terror-free several years ago”.

The Congress chief alleged that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were generating “jumlas” to mislead the people and get votes.

Kharge said that Modi and Shah in a bid to divert the attention of people were telling “lies” that the Congress will resume talks with Pakistan. “We never went to eat biryani and hug the Pakistani leaders”, he said.

“We entered into a poll alliance with the National Conference to remove BJP”, he said.

He alleged that the BJP and RSS were spreading hatred against the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and this exposed their “poisonous mindset”. Congress will launch an agitation against threats to Rahul Gandhi.

He also questioned the Prime Minister’s failure to take action against leaders of his party who used derogatory remarks against Rahul.

“BJP and RSS leaders have no agenda and they talk about chopping off the tongue of Rahul who is under attack for speaking the truth and an atmosphere of hate is created against him like it was done against his grandmother Indira Gandhi”.

Rahul was also called a terrorist by a BJP leader but we are not scared of the “false narratives” being built by them.

He said the Congress has declared seven guarantees. Our priority is to restore statehood to J&K, provide a health insurance scheme which will provide coverage of Rs. 25 lakh to every family in Jammu and Kashmir, a monthly benefit of Rs 3,000 will be given to women heads of families, an interest-free loan of Rs.5 lakh will also be given to women, OBCs will get their rights as enshrined in the Constitution and one lakh jobs are vacant and when we come into power will notify them immediately.

Kharge said the BJP said they would give 5 lakh jobs but they have been here for ten years but they have not done anything in this direction.

Replying to questions on the Tirupati Prasadam row, Kharge said, “Investigation is going on and whatever comes out they have to take action. If such things are happening that’s not right because it affects the faith of people”.