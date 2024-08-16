Kharge, Nadda hail announcement of Assembly polls in J&K

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday welcomed the announcement of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by the Election Commission of India (ECI), stating that the people in the region are yearning for change.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda also hailed the announcement of polls.

Assembly elections for 90 seats in J&K will be held in three phases. The first phase of voting will take place on 18 September, the second phase on 25 September, and the third phase on 1 October. The counting of votes will take place on 4 October.

Notably, in December last year, the Supreme Court ordered the Election Commission to hold Assembly polls in J&K by 30 September 2024, while delivering its judgment in the cases concerning the abrogation of Article 370.

This will be the first Assembly election in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Reacting to the announcement of polls, Kharge posted on X, “The Indian National Congress welcomes the announcement of elections in J&K. The Supreme Court had set a deadline for the conduct of the elections, and we had demanded that elections must be held at the earliest to secure Constitutional rights and put a full stop to this mechanism of being ruled by bureaucracy.”

Attacking the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the Congress chief said, “The Modi government wants to control the revived state administration of J&K. Therefore, in July, they gave more powers to the LG by amending the Rules under Section 55 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Now, bureaucrats have also been suddenly shuffled, hours before the announcement of the polls.”

He alleged that in the past decade, the Modi government has performed many electoral experiments in J&K, but the people have time and again, rejected BJP’s undemocratic tactics trampling upon their Constitutional rights.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha further said, “The recent spike in terrorist incidents, particularly in Jammu region, where 18 Army/security personnel have sacrificed their lives in 27 terror attacks since June 9 is highly disconcerting. Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers have also suffered targeted attacks over the years.”

He further said, “Ladakh, which had 4 Assembly seats in the original Jammu and Kashmir legislature, will now be without any directly elected MLA.”

“People of J&K are yearning for change. They are looking towards the Congress and its allies to usher in justice. Congress workers must reach out to the people and work hard to ensure our victory in the state,” Kharge said.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “For the past five years, the Indian National Congress has been consistently demanding that full statehood be restored to J&K and that assembly elections be conducted. J&K still awaits full statehood.”

Attacking the ruling dispensation, Ramesh in a post on X wrote, “Recent moves by the Union Govt have only added to the powers of the LG there, making a mockery of the powers of a duly elected state government.”

Meanwhile, BJP president Nadda also welcomed the announcement of the J&K Assembly elections and appealed to the people to elect a government that will ensure public welfare.

In a post on X, Nadda wrote, “I welcome the announcement of assembly elections in J& Kby the Election Commission of India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are continuously moving towards establishing new paradigms of peace, goodwill, security and development.”

“In this election, J&K will be filled with the new feeling of democracy and will move on the path of a new journey of peace and progress. I appeal to all the citizens of the state to elect a government that will ensure progress and public welfare,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah posted on X, “I welcome the announcement of the assembly election in J&K made by the Election Commission of India today.”

“In the last 10 years, the Modi government has, through a series of relentless initiatives, created a new era of peace, development and strengthened democracy in J&K. The assembly election will further bolster the roots of democracy and open the door to a new period of development for the region. I appeal to the people of J&K to actively participate in the election and vote in large numbers to form a government that will sustain peace and development, and ensure a brighter future for the youth,” he said.