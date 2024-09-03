Kharge meets newly appointed secretaries, joint secretaries of Cong

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with newly appointed secretaries and joint secretaries of several states and Union territories here on Tuesday.

During the meeting at the party headquarters, Kharge emphasized strengthening the party.

Informing about the meeting, the Congress chief in a post on ‘X’ wrote, “Congress will reach out to every Indian. We chaired a meeting of the newly appointed AICC Secretaries and Joint Secretaries.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, added, “We are determined to strengthen our organisation, involve each voice and keep speaking truth to power.”

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation K C Venugopal was also present in the meeting.

“This diverse team that has strong representation from marginalised sections of society, with its youthful exuberance and pan-India profile, will bring new fervour to our party functioning.

“As Kharge ji and Rahul ji aptly pointed out in the meeting, our job has to be to fight against the BJP-RSS’ divisive politics and work stridently to defend the Constitution. We are a force that works for social transformation, while the BJP represents social stagnation. I am confident that the new team will help our party grow from strength to strength and work with renewed passion in the days to come!,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

On 30th August, the Congress appointed Secretaries and Joint Secretaries for several states and Union Territories, including poll-bound states of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress President appointed the party functionaries as AICC Secretaries/Joint Secretaries attached with the respective General Secretaries/In-charges.

The party also appreciated the contributions of the outgoing AICC Secretaries and Joint Secretaries.

Manoj Chauhan and Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe as Secretaries for Haryana ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held in Haryana in a single phase on 1st October.

The party also appointed Divya Maderna and Manoj Yadav as Secretaries for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in three phases with first phase voting on 18 September, second phase on 25th September and third phase on 1st October.

Among the other appointments included Secretaries for Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which are likely to be held later this year. BM Sandeep,Qazi Nizamuddin, Kunal Choudhary and UB Venkatesh have been appointed as Secretaries for Maharashtra, while Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and Sirivella Prasad for Jharkhand.